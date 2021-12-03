After banning cryptocurrencies, China targets the Metaverse

It’s no secret that the cryptomarket has been one of the main targets of China’s lawmakers in recent years, with the country having been considered one of the causes of the cryptocurrency’s downfall during 2021.

After becoming the “enemy” of the cryptomarket, China now seems to want to exert the same kind of pressure on the NFT market and on the Metaverse.

O People’s Bank of China, PBoC, spoke to the National Financial Security Summit about its position in relation to these sectors that have gained the spotlight.

During the speech, the director of the PBoC Anti-Money Laundering Unit, Gou Wenjun, warned about the risks associated with these new sectors, highlighting the NFTs and the metaverse concept.

For Wenjun, the government’s concern should be with the possibility of these technologies being used as means of money laundering and tax evasion, the same type of concern with cryptocurrencies. He acknowledged that people are interested in privacy and investment alternatives, but that digital assets are “always likely” to be used for illicit purposes.

metaverse

With this concern, the authorities of the People’s Bank of China want to maintain the current view on the cryptomarket, in order to track and “keep an eye on” transactions and supervision of the sector.

For Wenjun, it will be necessary “clarify the division of oversight responsibilities, improve the transparency of cryptoactives and explore the use of protection and oversight solutions” with the aim of protecting the country’s traditional financial system.

The authorities’ idea is not only to maintain the current look of lawmakers about the cryptomarket, but also to improve the application of new technologies and establish an even more efficient system to track transactions in digital assets, NFTs and even those made in the metaverse.

Wenjun suggested using government tools that use artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies to help with this traceability and with investigating different addresses.

With that, we have the continuation of China trying to control what it does not understand or was not able to regulate completely and the question remains: What can this cause for these sectors?

Well, if the ban on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining in China has shown us anything, it is that the cryptomarket doesn’t care what China thinks.