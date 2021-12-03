After days of low, soybean prices increase. follow the quotes

The Brazilian soybean market presented firm prices this Wednesday. The gains on the Chicago Stock Exchange and the rise of the dollar ensured support for prices. According to the consultant of Crops & Market, Luiz Fernando Gutierrez Roque, the rise in prices called some sellers back. “There were deals everywhere, but without relevant volumes”, he highlighted.

– Deep Step (RS): the 60-kilogram bag remained at R$166.00

– Region of the Missions: the price continued at BRL 166.50

– Port of Rio Grande: the price increased from BRL 168.50 per bag to BRL 172.00

– Rattlesnake (PR): the price went from BRL 162.00 to BRL 164.00 per bag

– Port of Paranaguá (PR): the bag went from BRL 167.00 to BRL 169.00

– Rondonópolis (MT): the bag went from BRL 149.00 to BRL 153.00

– Gold (MS): the quotation went from BRL 154.50 to BRL 155.00

– Rio Verde (GO): the bag went from BRL 150.00 to BRL 152.00

soy in chicago

Soy futures contracts traded on the Chicago Commodities Exchange (CBOT) ended Wednesday with higher prices. After five sessions of losses, a technical recovery move secured the lift.

The scenario of lower risk aversion in financials ensured purchases by funds and speculators.

For tomorrow, attention turns to the weekly grain exports report. The market works with a number between 700 thousand and 1.8 million tons.

Soybean contracts for January delivery closed up 11.00 cents a bushel or 0.9% to $12.28 1/4 a bushel. The March position was quoted at $12.35 a bushel, with a gain of 8.50 cents or 0.69%.

In by-products, the January position of bran closed with an increase of US$ 7.30 or 2.13% to US$ 349.10 per ton. In oil, contracts maturing in January closed at 55.18 cents on the dollar, down 0.03 cents or 0.05%.

Exchange

The commercial dollar ended the session up 0.60%, trading at R$5.6710 for sale and R$5.6690 for purchase. During the day, the US currency fluctuated between a low of BRL 5.5790 and a high of BRL 5.6740.