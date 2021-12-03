After ending conversations with Ricardo Gomes, Vasco wants Fernando Prass as coordinator | Vasco

After ending conversations with Ricardo Gomes, Vasco is interested in Fernando Prass for the position of coordinator. The former goalkeeper has already been wanted, and negotiations are ongoing. If you accept the invitation, the idea is for Prass to work alongside an executive director in running the club’s football.
Vasco’s goalkeeper between 2009 and 2012, Fernando Prass, 43, bet on the pitch at the beginning of the year and, since then, has been studying to take on new roles in football. At the moment, he travels across Europe to get to know the structure of major clubs on the continent. Recently, he was in Barcelona, and today he is in France, invited by Juninho Pernambucano, to visit Lyon. The agenda also includes trips to England and Denmark. The negotiation with Prass was reported by the website “Jogada 10” and confirmed by the ge.
In contact with ge, Prass did not confirm Vasco’s invitation, but said he was talking to two clubs. As this is a new function, he assesses the best way it could fit into the work structures, before defining his future.
Fernando Prass left Vasco almost ten years ago, but he didn’t cut his ties with the club. He recently watched a team match in the final stretch of Série B in São Januário and also visited the Moacyr Barbosa training center.
The name of Fernando Prass has always been on the radar, as shown by the ge, in November, but Vasco initially opened conversations with Ricardo Gomes. The negotiation with the former coach was very close to a positive outcome, however, it ended last Wednesday, among other things, due to the lack of definition about the future structure of football’s command.
So far, the club still hasn’t agreed with a football director since the departure of Alexandre Bird three weeks ago. To replace Fernando Diniz, Vasco is attuned to Zé Ricardo, but waits for the coach to terminate with Qatar SC to conclude the negotiation.
