After failure in Libertadores final, Flamengo seeks Manchester United to define Andreas Pereira’s future | Flamengo



Andreas Pereira was presented by Flamengo, which paid 1 million euros (about R$ 6.26 million) for the athlete’s loan, in addition to bearing 60% of the midfielder’s wages. The agreement runs until mid-2022, with no fixed purchase price. – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Posted 03/12/2021 11:14 AM | Updated 12/3/2021 1:07 PM

Rio – After the failure in the Libertadores final, the future of Andreas Pereira at Flamengo was debated a lot by sports analysts and fans of the Rio club. However, despite the decisive error, Rubro-Negro is interested in the player’s permanent stay. According to information from the English newspaper “Daily Mail”, Rubro-Negro sought out Manchester United to talk about the definitive purchase of the midfielder.

Loaned until June 2022, Andreas Pereira has its economic rights fixed at 20 million euros (about R$126.81 million). The value is considered high and would be the biggest purchase in Flamengo’s history. With that, Rubro-Negro would have asked the English club for a discount for the player.

According to the portal “UOL”, Flamengo paid R$6.3 million to United for the one-year loan. Andreas Pereira has a contract with Manchester United until mid-2023. Out of plans in recent seasons, the midfielder had already been loaned to Granada and Valencia, from Spain, and to Lazio, from Italy. So far, the player has entered the field in 23 matches, scored five goals and provided an assist.