After nearly 1,000 days, China finally recertifies Boeing 737 MAX jet

The two accidents of the Boeing 737 MAX led to a disruption of flights with the aircraft, and one of the few countries that had not yet returned with the jet was China.

Photo by N509FZ





After the accidents of 2018 and 2019 with Boeing 737 MAX planes, which killed a total of 346 people, China was the first country to ban the model’s flight, in a movement that was followed by all other countries in the world. Now, 998 days after the ban, the Chinese have released MAX flights.

In the Asian country, the model is operated by the largest state-owned company, Air China, as well as by China Eastern and China Southern, which participated in a sectorial consultation prior to the release of the aircraft.

Analysts also believe that China’s delay in releasing the model is directly related to friction between Beijing and Washington, which have been fighting a trade and tariff war for a long time, with the 737 MAX being one of those involved because it is exported by the American Boeing to companies Chinese.

Having finally been cleared by Chinese authorities, airlines need to work on necessary modifications already approved in other countries before putting the MAX in the skies again.

