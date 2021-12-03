After PEC dos Precatórios, Senate approves MP that creates Brazil Aid – News

The plenary of the Federal Senate approved the MP (provisional measure) that creates the social program Auxílio Brasil, which replaces Bolsa Família. The MP, which was sent by the government to Congress in June and approved in the Chamber on the 25th, would expire on December 7th. The proposal now goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro. The government has already informed that it will pay BRL 400 installments of the social program.

Senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA) was chosen as rapporteur for the matter at the House, after confirmation by President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), last Tuesday (30th). The MP was approved shortly after the approval in two rounds of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório. The PEC obtained the necessary votes after several amendments to the text approved by the Chamber.

The scoreboard in the first round was 64 in favor and 13 against; the second, in 61 in favor and 10 against. Among the changes, there is the linking of open fiscal space for social purposes and the establishment of the deadline for payment of court orders until 2026, and not until 2036, as the government wanted.

The PEC is the government’s bet to finance Brazil Aid at R$ 400. For this, the proposal establishes a limit for the payment of court orders (debts that the Union is obliged to pay as it has already exhausted the resources in court) and a change in the calculation of the spending ceiling. With these two points, the government calculated a fiscal space in 2022 in the order of R$ 106.1 billion.

In his report, Roberto Rocha spoke about the PEC. He stated that, with it, “non-contributory social protection finally becomes part of the Constitution, freeing so many Brazilians from the abject political-electoral exploitation of social benefits”. Rocha also stressed that “the reform of Bolsa Família, increasing the amounts received with the new program called Auxílio Brasil, is welcome. Auxílio Brasil is not only important. It is necessary.”

In the document, the senator also spoke about the problem of the queue of people waiting for the benefit. “In Brazil, the queue is almost 3 million families. It is important that this queue is cleared at this time of social crisis, which the government has already committed to do. From 2022 onwards, it will be up to the Executive Branch to reconcile the expenses generated by the new law with the available budget allocations, keeping this queue to zero. After all, in this House, we approved the PEC dos Precatórios, which assures resources for Brazil Aid at least until 2026”, he pointed out.