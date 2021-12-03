After problems launching Battlefield 2042, EA plans “Battlefield Universe”

The company promoted a big change of chairs and put the head of Respawn as the main responsible for the future of the series.

few days after Battlefield 2042 debut to a rave of heavy criticism and the promise of hundreds of updates, the Electronic Arts (EA) announced a major restructuring in the way it will produce its series. In a statement released this Thursday (2), the company said it is Committing to a “Connected Universe” for the Franchise, which is now commanded by Vince Zampella, CEO of Respawn Entertainment.

Known for his work on titles such as Titanfall and for having established series such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfarand while working at activision, Zampella has had an influence on the Batttlefield series since the beginning of 2021. He was responsible for restructuring the studios at DICE Los Angeles (current Ripple Effect Studios), which developed the mode Portal in Battlefield 2042, in which players can create custom matches based on previous games in the series.

Image: Disclosure/DICE

While taking on more responsibility for the shooting series, Zampella to continue managing Respawn projects, including updates from Apex Legends, the sequence of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and other unannounced projects. He stated that the publisher is in the process of expanding the size of teams dedicated to the series., and which interested developers should be aware of job opportunities that should come soon.

exchange of chairs

The changes also resulted in the departure of Oskar Gabrielson as General Manager of DICE (Rebecka Coutaz, ex-Ubisoft, will assume the role), and in building a new Seattle-based studio that will be commanded by Marcus Lehto, designer responsible for creating the series Halo. Under Zampella’s guidance, the new team will be responsible for expanding and improving the experience offered by Battlefield 2042.

According to GameSpot, which revealed Electronic Arts’ internal changes, so far there are no details on Battlefield’s expanded universe projects, nor when players will begin to gain access to them. What is known is that the project led by Lehto will aim to explore narrative possibilities, scripts and character development related to franchising.



“This new studio will act as the storytelling driver in close collaboration with DICE and Ripple Effect Studios to help build great player experiences in the Battlefield universe”, explained Byron Breede, a Call of Duty series veteran who was hired this year to help expand the Battlefield brand. The changes will also affect Ripple Effect Studios’ plans, who will reinforce the support it offers to Portal mode, one of the praised points of Battlefield 2042.

controversial Santa Claus

While Electronic Arts seems determined to continue supporting the game, not all the news prepared by the developer DICE are being well received. The update that the game received this week brought a skin for Expert Boris that is generating controversy on the game’s official Reddit due to the supposed childishness of the uniform – which has already generated comparisons of the game with Fortnite, gives Epic Games.

Image: Reproduction/Reddit

One of the most voted comments in the clothing discussion asks if it wasn’t created with the intention of being a meme, is that there’s no way to take seriously a universe where the world is being destroyed with someone running around in a red coat. While some gamers said they didn’t care about the item, many said they believed they no longer belonged to the audience the developers wanted to attract to the game.

Despite the criticism, Electronic Arts remains confident in the future of Battlefield 2042 and remains dedicated to improving it through its gaming system as a service.. In addition to updates for the game already released, it is already preparing interconnected expansions for its universe, including the already announced Battlefield Mobile developed by Alex Seropian and for Industrial Toys, what should officially arrive sometime in 2022.

