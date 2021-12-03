After the show, Gusttavo Lima goes to work out at the gym and becomes an attraction in Acre

The tour Embaixador In, by Gusttavo Lima, visited Rio Branco, in Acre, last Wednesday night (1st/12). Having completed his professional duty, the singer decided to take some time to work out. But, as it is not every day that the Ambassador himself enters a gym in the capital of Acre, the training of the countryman quickly became an attraction at the establishment and the fans were in an uproar to get close to the artist.

One of Gusttavo’s admirers recorded the singer and made fun of the situation. In the images, while the artist appears in the greatest concentration during a leg exercise, the fan says: “You paid R$400 to see Gustavo at the show, right? Our! I’ll see it for free then.”

Gusttavo Lima returned to work in Brazil after an international tour. In August, he performed in the United States, with record attendance. After Carnival 2022, the Ambassador should launch a new tour, which will cover Portugal and England.

See the images of the training that became an attraction:

