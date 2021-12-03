After threats, Val says he will return Day’s clothes.

Eliminated in the ninth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Valentina Francavilla used her profile on social media to say that she received a death threat and took the opportunity to warn that the clothes borrowed by Dayane Mello, eliminated last night, will be delivered to production.

Out of respect for Day’s fans, all the clothes she left with me I’m putting back into production to give back to her. Fine? So besides all this reason, you won’t have anything else to attack me.

The ex-pean also said that a sweatshirt worn by the model was a reason for irritation from the fans for still being with her and asked them to be calm, as everything would be returned.

Clothes that Day gave me are being returned to production. I don’t even want close. This sweatshirt is one of the ones that you complain the most that it’s with me, don’t worry, it’ll go back to her hand, okay? Stay calm .

Following stories, Mouse’s ex-stage assistant showed that she and her son received a death threat.

“Are you prepared for human evil? Pay attention to what you’ve written here. I posted a video I, with my son, look at the comment I received. I just have to pray for souls like that,” he began.

“They’re both going to die”, was the comment exposed by Valentina, who continued the outburst: “I’m not used to this kind of comment, of malice and hatred. What surprises me most are the people who distill poison are masked with a fake profile. It’s very sad. When it attacks me, I don’t care, because I feel sorry for it. But when it attacks a child, who is my son, you have to be very courageous.

