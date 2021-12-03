Again? Brazilian thinks she dates Greek musician and loses R$ 880 thousand

posted on 12/02/2021 4:48 PM / updated on 12/2/2021 4:50 PM



With the romantic songs, the Greek musician, keyboardist and composer is successful around the world – (credit: AMER HILABI)

A Nigerian man was denounced by the Public Ministry of São Paulo on charges of appropriating around R$ 880,000 from a 59-year-old Brazilian woman who thought she was dating Greek musician Yanni.

The swindler’s victim met the “Yanni fake” through social networks and started chatting on Whatsapp. Later, they decided to get married and the Brazilian ended up making numerous bank transfers to the Nigerian, who lives in Brazil. The police were approached by the victim’s family after she sought out her father, desperate, asking for R$ 10 million to be paid as a ransom for an alleged kidnapping of the musician. The information is from columnist Rogério Gentile, from the portal Wool.

According to the Public Ministry, the criminal is part of an international gang known as “Yahoo Boys” and has more than 200 members in Brazil. Of Nigerian origin, the group specializes in practicing so-called sentimental embezzlement. The organization approaches people through fake profiles on social media.

The police have already counted more than 400 victims across the country, considering only those who registered an occurrence. It is estimated that 2,000 people have been deceived in Brazil. The case is similar to that of Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga, who was deceived for 15 years by a woman who pretended to be Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio. The athlete even transferred around 700,000 euros to the scammer.