Agnes remembers her mother’s death with a rare disease and Vladimir Brichta’s fight for her custody

Actress Agnes Brichta debuted in “The more life, the better!” beside his father, Vladimir Brichta. As a result, the audience became curious about her mother, Gena Karla Ribeiro, who died of porphyria, a rare disease, in 1999, when the actress was just 2 years old.

“I found this interest curious. I can understand people’s reactions. They are watching me with my father on television. As I was 2 years old, I have very few memories”, she says, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo.

When asked what her mother would think seeing her on the soap, she replied, “I’m sure she would be excited and support me. She was an artist too. I haven’t had many experiences with her, but when people talk, I see that she was an amazing woman. I have a feeling she would enjoy it a lot.”

After Gena’s departure, a dispute between Vladimir and the singer’s mother began in court. In 2004, the actor assumed a relationship with Adriana Esteves, whom Agnes refers to as her mother.

“This is also an experience that I have more news from people than I actually remember. I was only 5 years old. As much as it is about me, this story belongs to them a lot. What really happened is more in their narratives than in mine,” says the actress, who usually visits her grandmother twice a year in Aracaju.