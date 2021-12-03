AIDS mortality rate drops 40% in SP in the last decade

The mortality rate from Aids, a disease caused by the HIV virus, has fallen 44.8% in São Paulo in the last ten years, according to data from the State Department of Health. The incidence of new cases decreased by 42 percentage points between 2010 and 2020.







In absolute numbers, there were 1,880 fatal victims of the disease in 2020; in 2010, the number of deaths was 3,141. Last year, 5,363 new AIDS cases were registered in the state; ten years ago, the records reached 8,521.

Statistics from the IST/Aids State Program, however, show a 19.6% growth in the total number of HIV infections (seropositive people can live with the virus for years without developing the disease) in the last ten years, which went from 5,295 in 2010, to 6,332 in 2020. Men pulled the index, with an increase of 40% (from 3,667 to 5,133). Among women, there was a drop of 26.4% (from 1,628 to 1,199).

detection and treatment

The State Department of Health attributes the reduction in mortality and incidence of the disease mainly to access to antiretroviral treatment, available free of charge in the Unified Health System (SUS).

“The reduction in AIDS rates is the result of public policies promoted by the State Government and the awareness of the population, always fighting stigma and discrimination”, highlights the Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn. “We permanently encourage self-care through periodic testing and the use of combined prevention”

The state offers free HIV and syphilis tests. To find out where to test, go to the site [www.crt.saude.sp.gov.br,] or call the IST/Aids Dial: 0800-16-25-50.