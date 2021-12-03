Alec Baldwin says he can quit acting after fatal accident in Rust

Alec Baldwin does not believe that the guilt for the death of Halyna Hutchins, director of photography from the western Rust, be his, but he confessed that he still has nightmares about the accident and remains emotionally fragile.

“Maybe I would have killed myself if I thought I was really guilty, and I don’t say that lightly. I have dreams about it constantly.“, he commented in an interview with ABC News, the first since the incident.

the star of 30 rock and The Departed he also said that he has been questioning himself about the future of his career, and that he “can’t imagine himself” holding a gun again on a movie set.

“I don’t give a shit about my career anymore. Maybe it’s over“he declared.

At another point in the interview, Baldwin repeated his claim that he had not pulled the trigger on the gun. “I fiddled with the gun, because that’s what they needed me to do in the scene. I pulled and said. [para Hutchins]: ‘Is it good like this? Can you see?’. When I released the dog, the gun went off“, said.

Reiterating that “would never pull the trigger on any weapon when it was pointed at someone“, Baldwin said he was shocked to see the director of photography fall to the ground, and initially thought she had passed out.

“I didn’t have the notion that there was a real bullet inside my gun and it had been shot until 45 minutes, an hour later. […] When I gave my first statement to the police, they told me she had not survived. I only found out at that moment“, commented further.

Recently, the first assistant director in Rust, Dave Halls, admitted that he did not check all the ammunition in the weapon. According to the LA Times, it has been confirmed that Halls has broken security protocols, and has not checked all available ammunition on the weapon before handing it over to Baldwin.

Generally, a propeller gun, and its firing, goes through several inspections as part of on-site safety regulations to ensure it is loaded — or not — with live ammunition.

In addition to Hutchins, the director of Rust, Joel Souza, was also hit by the shot, but survived.