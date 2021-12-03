Alec Baldwin says he didn’t pull the trigger on the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins

The accident happened during the recording of the film Rust

In a recent interview for the television channel ABC, in the United States, the actor Alec Baldwin he said he did not pull the trigger on the gun that killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the movie set Rust, in October this year. It was the actor’s first interview after the tragedy.

Baldwin’s statement was made to the journalist George Stephanopoulos, in a preview of the full report, which will air on the North American television network this Thursday (2). The actor said:

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger, never… Someone put a real bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be there.”

Check out the preview released by ABC:

In the video, Alec Baldwin explains that he still thinks about how things could have turned out differently. Thrilled, the actor also comments on his co-worker:

“She was someone who was loved and admired by everyone she worked with… It’s hard to believe she’s gone. It doesn’t feel real to me.”

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot on the film set of the film Rust by Baldwin while the actor rehearsed for a scene. The recordings took place in the New Mexico, in day October 21st. After the incident, the actor posted on his social networks that “would fully collaborate with police investigations“.

The accident raised debates about negligence about the security conditions during movie recordings. Meanwhile, investigations into the case remain open.