Alec Baldwin says in an interview that he did not pull a gun in an accident during filming

Alec Baldwin leaves Manhattan court in New York. Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

LOS ANGELES – Alec Baldwin’s first public account of the film’s shooting death on set Rust will be broadcast this Thursday night, about six weeks after a gun he used during rehearsal fired a real bullet and killed a director of photography.

Baldwin gave an interview that George Stephanopoulos, from the ABC network, described it as explicit and detailed. The tragedy is still being investigated by authorities in the US state of New Mexico.

In an early passage, baldwin said he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which creates the possibility that the Colt .45-caliber revolver may have accidentally fired.

“I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on the person,” the actor said, according to the quote.

The Santa Fe sheriff’s department, which questioned Baldwin immediately after the incident but did not reveal what he said, said on Wednesday that it has no comment on the actor’s remarks.

Baldwin, known for playing a selfish television network executive in the comedy series 30 rock, has appeared little since the October 21 accident at Rancho Bonanza Creek. He was the protagonist and also a low-budget Western producer.

the director of photography Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured when a gun the actor was told was safe fired an actual bullet.

No criminal charges have been filed.