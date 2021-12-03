Alexa informs you if your washing machine has stopped or if the faucet is open

Amazon has introduced a new feature for Alexa to hear certain types of sounds, Custom Sound Detection. Now the company is adding two more new “running water” and “appliance whistle” specific sound detectors that can be used to set up routines or reminders.

In addition, a number of other new features have also been released for things like prescription refills, ultrasound motion detection, and more. So, if it was already possible for Alexa to identify these two specific sounds, imagine with the new update you won’t have to worry about anything else.

You can use the Alexa app to send a notification when the washer beeps to indicate your laundry is done. You can also ask them to remember to turn off someone’s sink if someone left the tap running.

The update includes the introduction of ultrasound motion detection for routines on selected Echo devices. In September, Amazon said a feature would make it to fourth-generation devices, designed to use an “inaudible ultrasound wave” to detect if there are people in a room, for example.

Therefore, with the new routines, people can use Alexa to turn the lights on when movement is detected near the device or lower the thermostat when no movement is detected.

Another feature allows Amazon Pharmacy customers to ask Alexa to restock recipes and get updates when they are delivered. In addition, there are also features that include “preferred teaching”, which allows you to teach Alexa what food or sports you like.

Features are now available for Alexa devices, although some may be limited by region.

