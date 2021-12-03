Alexandre Saigh: “IPOs only at the end of 2022 or 2023” | Business

In a move that consolidated the largest private equity, infrastructure and credit manager in Latin America, Pátria has just completed the acquisition of the Chilean company Moneda, creating a platform with US$ 25 billion (equivalent to R$ 141 billion, at today’s exchange rate). ) in assets under management.

Announced in September, the transaction with Moneda — a firm led by Alfonso Duval that manages approximately US$ 10 billion — complements Pátria’s areas of operation, whose main strength is in private equity and infrastructure. Chileans operate predominantly in private credit and equities.

The acquisition of US$ 315 million (part in cash, part in shares) aligns the interests of the partners of Moneda and Pátria in the long term, said Alexandre Saigh, co-founder and CEO of the Brazilian manager, to Pipeline. Under the shareholders’ agreement signed between the parties, the partners of both will have a five-year lock-up.

Prior to the acquisition, the Brazilian partners who run Pátria held 60% of the manager, while Blackstone held 15% and the rest spread across the market. When issuing shares to acquire Moneda, the number of partners goes from 23 to 33 and the share of partners bound by the shareholders’ agreement reaches 65%.

“We are all together in the long term”, emphasizes Saigh – along with Olimpio Matarazzo, chairman and co-founder of Pátria, the two are the largest shareholders. Listed on Nasdaq at the beginning of the year, the manager is worth US$2.2 billion, an amount that should be between US$2.4 billion and US$2.5 billion with the issuance of 7.5% of the shares that will be delivered. to the partners of Moneda.

1 of 1 Homeland and Money: $25 billion in assets under management — Photo: Disclosure Motherland and Money: $25 billion in assets under management — Photo: Disclosure

In addition to expanding its scope of action, Pátria gains access to a larger base of investors that is quite different from what it is used to. Currently, 93% of investors are foreigners. On the Chilean currency side, 70% of investors are local — especially pension funds and insurance companies.

One of the most renowned houses in Latin America for its history of returns — the manager’s PE funds record an internal rate of return of 15%, in dollars —, Pátria is preparing to raise its seventh private equity fund in 2022 (the sixth fund, which raised more than $2 billion, is in the final investment phase).

“Probably, we will also raise the V infrastructure fund next year,” said Saigh, noting that the resources of the last infrastructure fund, which began to be raised two years ago, are also heading towards the final allocation phase.

In the reading of the CEO of Pátria, the interest of foreigners for the funds of the house remains strong, despite the more troubled political and economic situation. “We have already captured in other moments when Brazil was going through some crisis”, he recalled. The same goes for Money. “Our focus is on investors with a long-term horizon,” said Alfonso Duval, who spoke with Pipeline via video, direct from Santiago.

Political uncertainties, however, should push the IPOs that the Patria intends to make of its forays — notably, the health companies Athena and Elfa — towards the end of 2022 or 2023, acknowledged Saigh. “Until the middle of the year, the electoral agenda will dominate and this could have a negative influence. The year 2022 should be complicated for IPOs,” he said.

In addition, the increase in interest is negative for equities, particularly penalizing businesses where most of the cash flow is in the long term. On the other hand, the union with Moneda brings an asset. “The beauty is that an investor can ask for a redemption of our product and go to fixed income, in a Moneda credit product”, argued the CEO of Pátria.

In Brazil, a country that concentrates 30% of Moenda’s portfolio of more than US$ 5 billion in credit — almost all from private issuers — the trend is already pointing to good real returns, considering a scenario with the Selic reaching 11% or 12 % in 2022 and inflation dropping to 5% or 6%, Saigh surmised.