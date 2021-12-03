Almost 5 million Brazilians anticipate Facebook and are already in the metaverse, reveals a survey by Ibope

The newest technological revolution of the 21st century is already underway in Brazil – and outside the Facebook (or Meta) timelines, despite Mark Zuckerberg’s willingness to lead the construction of the metaverse.

A survey by the Kantar Ibope Media Institute reveals that 6% of Brazilians with internet access have already had some kind of experience in the metaverse, according to a UOL report published on Monday. According to the institute, the number is equivalent to 4.9 million people.

While Zuckerberg defined a time horizon of 10 to 15 years for the metaverse to materialize in its entirety, in the form of virtual environments in three dimensions where people will be able to socially interact through avatars, inaugural versions of the metaverse are already attracting enthusiastic users by emerging technologies. The so-called “early adopters” – pioneers in literal translation adoption.

The survey shows that 91% of Brazilians who have already moved into an autonomous virtual environment are those who seek to follow and experience the new technological trends disseminated through the internet.

As is the case in most parts of the world, games are the main gateway for Brazilians to the metaverse – 89% said they engage in electronic games of some kind on a daily basis.

“League of Legends” and “Fortnite” are the favorite games of metaverse explorers in Brazil. Both function as a digital immersion environment where virtual multimedia shows take place, such as parties and music festivals, and include the purchase of digital assets to be used on the game platforms themselves. These are centralized platforms where the user does not benefit from the underlying economic systems.

The Kantar Ibope Media survey makes no distinction between centralized and decentralized metaverses. Therefore, it is not possible to have an idea of ​​what the participation of blockchain games in the model “play-to-earn” in the engagement of Brazilian avatars.

On the other hand, the survey reveals that Brazilians are willing to engage in cultural or corporate events in virtual environments. “There is a shower of requests for environments in the metaverse,” Binho Dias, product director at Blitzar, a platform dedicated to the production of virtual events, told the report.

Some companies are using the metaverse to promote their products with new marketing strategies. Renner stores have created a virtual 3d store where customers can view parts and buy them during live events. This concept is called “live commerce”. A beer brand has already created a bar within the game “GTA Online”.

According to the director of Kantar Ibope Media, Paulo Arruda, the success of the metaverse depends less on the fascination caused by the technology itself and more on the usefulness that these virtual environments can offer users:

“The turning point is to create utility, that is, to make technology make sense to people: whether as entertainment, service or to facilitate the execution of tasks. Otherwise, when people do not see a purpose, adherence tends to to be lower.”

Although it’s in the development stage, Facebook’s intentions regarding the metaverse aren’t exactly clear. In the crypto community, anyone who accuses the company that their metaverse project is just an improved way of extracting data from users without offering them any counterparts, replicating the social network’s business model.

A central concept of the metaverse as proposed by decentralized and cryptographic platforms such as Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND) is to grant ownership of digital assets to users so that they can exploit them economically.

Many doubt that Zuckerberg’s company will be able to incorporate this ethos that is alien to him and so far incompatible with his business strategies.

On a panel at the news agency’s Reuters Next conference this week, Yat Siu, president and co-founder of Animoca Brands, one of the leading game and platform creation studios for the metaverse, compared Facebook to Disneyland to question intentions da Meta – the revamped Facebook brand focused on the metaverse:

What is Facebook doing with Meta […] it’s a ‘false metaverse’ unless they have a real description of how users will actually be able to own it. So far it’s like Disneyland. It’s a beautiful place to walk around, but we probably don’t really want to live there. It’s not the kind of place we can build a business.”

Bullish metaverse in financial markets

Since the announcement of the brand change from Facebook to Meta, the company’s shares have fallen by 3.8%. Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, tokens tied to decentralized metaverse projects soared, breaking historic highs and accumulating gains above 700% in 30 days, in the case of SAND, The Sandbox’s native token.

Other tokens that stood out throughout November were GALA, from the Gala Games gaming platform, MANA, from the Decentraland metaverse, and ENJ, from Enjin, a blockchain focused on games and NFTs.

But it wasn’t just the crypto market that benefited from the recent hype of the metaverse. A report by O Globo newspaper revealed that the transformation of Facebook into Meta had a highly positive impact on an obscure ETF (index fund) launched in June this year with the intention of capturing profits from companies that could benefit from a future in which people would devote much of their lives to interactions in virtual environments.

By the end of October, the Round Hill Ball Metaverse, which curiously bears the META symbol, had only a few million dollars under management. Since then, the fund has grown 548% to $823.2 million in equity, according to data from Koyfin, an investment analysis platform.

After Oct. 28, the Metaverse ETF has risen about 5%. In the same period, the shares of the main companies that make up the fund’s portfolio did not register positive results, which means that a large part of their growth did not come from the appreciation of the underlying assets, but rather from investors who are optimistic about the developments of the metaverse.

Although the beginning of December imposed corrections to the main cryptoactive assets in the metaverse, the exponential growth registered in November consolidates the newest trend in the cryptocurrency market, as reported by Cointelegraph Brasil recently.

