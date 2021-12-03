Almost half of the working-age population was unemployed in 2020, shows IBGE | Economy

A survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows that, with the pandemic, the year 2020 had the lowest level of occupation in the historical series, which begins in 2012. The indicator reached 51%. As a result, nearly half of the working-age population (49%) was unemployed or out of the workforce last year. In 2019, the occupancy rate was 56.4%.

The level of employment is equivalent to the number of people employed over the population of working age.

Unemployment and underutilization, which were consolidating at high levels after the 2015 and 2016 crisis, grew even more in 2020, reaching, respectively, 13.8% and 28.3%.

From 2019 to 2020, the employed population had a reduction of 8.7%. Unregistered and self-employed workers were the most affected by the pandemic, with losses of 18.2% and 8.7% of employed persons, respectively.. Workers with a formal contract had a smaller reduction of 5.2%.

The sectors that had the biggest job losses were Accommodation and food (-21.9%), Household services (-19.6%), Other services (-13.7%) and Construction (-10.1%).

Young people, aged between 14 and 29 years old, were also the most affected – the level of occupancy rose from 49.4% in 2019 to 42.8% in 2020.

Women, blacks and browns

Women were more impacted than men: while the employment level of men was 61.4%, that of women was 41.2% in 2020. When the level of education is higher, the loss in occupation is smaller: the level of occupation of women with complete higher education was 3.3 times greater than that of women without education or with incomplete primary education in 2020.

According to the IBGE, blacks or browns, women and people without education or with incomplete primary education, complete primary education or incomplete secondary had the biggest reductions in occupations last year.

The contingents of women (-10.9%) and blacks or browns (-10.5%) suffered the biggest reductions in occupations, above the general average, considering all levels of education (-8.7%).

There was also a strong fall in people employed without education or with incomplete primary education (-19.0%) and with complete primary or incomplete secondary education (-16.9%), while the other levels of education that followed had smaller reductions or stability .

The presence of blacks or browns was more pronounced in the activities of Agriculture (60.7%), Construction (64.1%) and Household services (65.3%), activities that had lower than average income in all years of the series. historic.

On the other hand, Information, finance and other professional activities and Public administration, education, health and social services, whose incomes were much higher than the average, were the activities with the highest participation of white or colored people.

The economic activities with the highest percentages of workers without education or with incomplete primary education or equivalent were Agriculture (59.1%), Domestic services (46.6%) and Construction (40.1%).

At the other extreme are occupations in Public administration, education, health and social services and Information, finance and other professional activities, with 54.3% and 41.8% of workers, respectively, with at least complete higher education.

Unemployment affects more young people and blacks

The year 2020 gained 1 million more unemployed people compared to 2019, with the rate going from 11.8% to 13.8%. And the eviction reached the young and black people more.

In 2020, unemployment rates were 15.9% for blacks or browns, against 11.1% for whites. Among young people, it was 24.1%, the highest among all age groups, reaching 1/4 of the group’s workforce.

But access to higher education is a factor that contributes to reducing inequalities. The unemployment rate drops to 8.1% among blacks and browns and to 5.8% for whites among people with this level of education.

Whites predominate in managerial positions

In relation to occupation in management positions, the participation of white people was 69.7% in 2020, against 27.6% among blacks and browns.

The biggest difference was in the South region. The proportion of blacks was only 9.3% in these positions, while among whites it was 89.9%. The Southeast ranks second in the difference for whites: 22.2% against 73.3%.

In the North and Northeast the numbers are inverted – in the first region the proportion of blacks is 68.1%, and of whites it is 31.5%, and in the second it is 51.2% and 47.9%, respectively.