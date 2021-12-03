Ameca, the humanoid robot that impresses with its similarity to humans; video | Innovation

His name is Ameca. He is the new robot from the British company Engineered Arts, specializing in humanoid machines. Your extreme resemblance to human beings he finished drawing the attention of internet users on social networks.

THE robot image “waking up to life” revealed this week has gone viral leaving many people impressed, and others “scared”. Its official launch will be at the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, but some details of the model have already been released by the manufacturer.

In its announcement, the company stated that “Ameca is the most advanced human-shaped robot in the world.” Its creators say it can serve as platform for the development of future robotic technologies.

Despite the high technology, the robot still does not have the ability to walk. According to the company, walking is a difficult task, but it is part of the development plans.

See what is known about Ameca:

Robot can be used for the development of technologies for artificial intelligence and machine learning .

. hardware and software that allow constant update .

that allow . division into modules . According to the company, it is possible to have only “one hand” the “arm” of the model, there is no need to have the complete robot to work.

. According to the company, it is possible to have only “one hand” the “arm” of the model, there is no need to have the complete robot to work. cloud connection : all robot data are available remotely.

: all robot data are available remotely. Smooth and realistic movements who seek to establish an “instant relationship with people”, according to the manufacturer.

Movements are very realistic; watch:

See Engineered Arts Ameca Robot Expressions

Ameca will be available for rent, in the participation of events, and also for sale, but the company has not yet released the value.

The g1 contacted Engineered Arts for more information on the model, but there was no response until the last update of this report.

When the Ameca video began circulating on the networks, comments soon came about the robot’s extreme realism. Marques Brownlee, a famous technology influencer, was one of the “scared ones”.

Ameca opening the eyes — Photo: Engineered Arts

“Calm down guys, stop freaking out, it’s just a bunch of actuators and motors with rubber stretched over them to simulate facial movement. It’s all pre-programmed. It’s just for research,” he said. Then he added: “Internally: no, no, no, no, no, no”.

Company makes entertainment robots

Engineered Arts work on developing humanoid robots in the UK. Its machines are used in science centers, theme parks and companies. More than 100 of its robots are active around the world, but Ameca is the most advanced of them.

