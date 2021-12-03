Ana Hickmann’s husband displays a photo of his wife in lingerie: ‘Causar envy’ – Famous

Ana Hickmann and Alexandre Correa (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Thursday (12/2),



Alexandre Correa



, husband of the presenter



Ana Hickmann



, shared a ‘para l’ click of his wife’s spicy. In the image he praised the beauty of the blonde, as well as emphasizing that the lovebirds are celebrating 24 years of marriage.

On his social networks, he published a photo of the presenter wearing only a white lingerie. Beautiful, she had her blond hair down and a crown on her head.

In front of a mirror, wearing only panties and a bra, she showed off her curvy sculptural body. The envy buttocks, the ample breasts and the super healed belly were in evidence in the photo. In the caption, the husband took the opportunity to make a beautiful statement.

“In 2022 Ana Hickmann and I will celebrate 24 years of marriage, almost a Silver Wedding. I think it’s time to give that party that the boss deserves and asks for so much, right? During these years, we created many stories and, for sure, we will do many others. And this photo to cause envy and show how lucky I am! I love you, Aninha!”, he wrote.

In the comments, she replied: “I love you”. The muse’s admirers left plenty of praise: “Wonderful,” said one. “Cat! Mighty Aninha,” said another. “Beautiful body,” commented one more.

Ana Hickmann looses her voice singing Christmas songs



Last Wednesday (01/12), the blonde had fun with her friend



letcia



, singing Christmas singles. The famous used their social networks to welcome the last month of the year, and took the opportunity to speak out.

“Good morning !!! One of the most special months for me starts today and there’s nothing better than having a wonderful guest like this to start the year-end celebrations, right folks?! [email protected] and you’ve come to make my Christmas still amazing more special!!!”, began the presenter in the caption.