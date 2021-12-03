Ana Maria Braga calls Mais Você a donkey guest and is criticized

Back in Brazil, Gil do Vigor participated in person at Mais Você this Thursday (2/12) and spoke about credit card interest rates at Tá Lascado. He began by interviewing a 25-year-old man named Henrique, who saw a purchase of R$1,600 turn into a debt of R$22,000 after lending the card to a former brother-in-law.

“He was my ex-girlfriend’s brother. For the first few months, it paid. Afterwards, he didn’t pay more. In the beginning I ran after him, because I thought it was an outrage to pay a debt I didn’t make”, he said, leaving Gil “indignant”.

As soon as the image returned to the studio, Ana didn’t hide her surprise with the story and ended up calling Henrique a donkey. “Heaven boy, but that’s not done. Underdog. Poor guy, it was stupid, wasn’t it Henrique? Let’s agree. How are you going to trust such a thing? Brother, from the girlfriend’s brother…”, he said. “It was good for him to learn,” agreed Gil.

The statement reverberated on Twitter. “Starting Thursday morning and the Ana Maria Braga calling a program participant from Dumb. I would like to know how long are they going to continue wiping these people who talk shit just because they are ‘old’?!”, criticized a netizen. “I just woke up and the Ana Maria Braga just called dumb a guy who had a big debt and went to ask Gil for help”, said another.

