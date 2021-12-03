Ana Maria Braga public revolt of Mais Você with controversial attitude live

Ana Maria Braga returned to causing controversy on social networks after a comment he posted on the More you, gives Globe. This Thursday (1st), the presenter received Gil of Vigor in the morning studio and called an interviewee “dumb”.

Everything happened during the painting Tá Láscado. A young man named Henrique, aged 25, gave a personal statement about a purchase of R$1,600 that turned into a debt of R$22,000. According to him, this happened after he lent the card to an ex-brother-in-law.

The man told: “He was my ex-girlfriend’s brother. For the first few months, it paid. Afterwards, he didn’t pay more. In the beginning I ran after him, because I thought it was an outrage to pay a debt I didn’t pay”. Gil do Vigor, is an economist, so he was “outraged”.

Ana Maria Braga also did not disguise her surprise with the story and shot at the respondent: “Heaven boy, but that’s not done. Underdog. Poor guy, it was stupid, wasn’t it Henrique? Let’s agree. How are you going to trust such a thing? Brother, from the girlfriend’s brother…”.

“It was good for him to learn”, agreed Gil do Vigor. However, on Twitter, many viewers complained about the way the blonde took a stand against the boy.

An internet user criticized: “Starting Thursday morning and Ana Maria Braga calling a participant in the Donkey program. I would like to know how long will they continue wiping these people who talk shit just because they are ‘old’?!”.

“I just woke up and Ana Maria Braga just called a guy who was in a big debt a donkey and went to ask Gil for help.”, wrote another.

Check out the repercussion:

I just woke up and Ana Maria Braga just called a guy who was in a big debt a donkey and went to ask Gil for help. — Floyd (@buzzing) December 2, 2021

Ana Maria called the donkey guy live KKKKK gave pity — St. Vincent – ​​Sugarboy (2:44 min) (@TheArchNegro) December 2, 2021

Starting Thursday morning and Ana Maria Braga calling a participant of the Donkey program. I would like to know how long will they continue wiping these people who talk shit just because they are “old”?! — INGRID LUZ (@aingridluz) December 2, 2021

Mds Namaria calling the donkey guy 🗣️🗣️🗣️ #More you — Luiz Felipe Alves  (@sirluizfelipe) December 2, 2021