A statement made by Ana Maria Braga, in the edition of the Mais Você program this Thursday (2), did not resonate well among internet users. It turns out that the presenter called a participant of the program “a donkey”, after he shared about his debts with interest on his credit card, in the panel Tá Lascado.

In a conversation with economist and ex-BBB Gil do Vigor, the guest reported having lent the card to a former brother-in-law, who did not accept the payment commitment. The purchase of R$1,600 grew, then, to R$22 thousand.

– He was my ex-girlfriend’s brother. For the first few months, it paid. Afterwards, he didn’t pay more. In the beginning, I ran after him, because I thought it was an outrage to pay a debt I didn’t do – he vented.

After the program returned to the studio, Ana Maria expressed surprise with the case and released a statement that divided opinions on the web:

– Heavenly boy, but that’s not done. Underdog. Poor guy, it was stupid, wasn’t it Henrique? Let’s agree. How are you going to trust such a thing? Brother, from the girlfriend’s brother…

Gil agreed with the presenter and said that the situation was a learning experience for the boy.

On Twitter, Internet users disapproved of the communicator’s speech:

– Starting Thursday morning, and Ana Maria Braga calling a participant of the program a donkey. I would like to know how long will they continue wiping these people who talk shit just because they are “old”?! – wrote a user of the social network.

– I just woke up, and Ana Maria Braga just called a guy who was in a big debt a donkey and went to ask Gil for help – added another.

