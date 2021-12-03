Ana Paula Renault is said to be owing more than R$30,000 to Sonia Abrão | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Sonia Abrão and Ana Paula Renault

Ana Paula Renault is reportedly owing more than R$30,000 to Sonia Abrão after losing a lawsuit. The former commentator of “Fofocalizador” filed against the presenter of RedeTV! for defamation and moral damages, but lost the case. It was determined that the ex-BBB would have to reimburse the journalist’s legal costs, but she would not have made the payment until today.

According to the website Notícias da TV, on April 5 of this year, the Court ordered Ana Paula Renault to pay R$ 32,919.81 for the presenter of “A Tarde É Sua”. The lawyer runs the risk of even having her assets pledged if she does not pay this amount or delays the repayment of the debt.

Even so, she would not have made the payment until today. The ex-BBB would have even received a subpoena at her home on October 4 to pay the determined amount. Due to this delay, she can pay a 10% fine on top of the value of the case and Sonia Abrão’s attorney fees.

The process

This legal fight between Sonia Abrão and Ana Paula Renault started in 2019. The former BBC filed a lawsuit for defamation and moral damages after being called Anabelle by the presenter, in reference to the doll from horror films. The employee of RedeTV! he said this in 2018, when Ana Paula was in “A Fazenda”.

The former commentator of Fofocalizador asked for a compensation of R$ 300 thousand. However, she lost the case and was ordered to pay the costs, court expenses and bear the legal fees of all parties involved. Since then, she would be in debt.