Ana Paula Renault loses action against Sonia Abrão and has her account blocked

Ana Paula Renault was defeated in a lawsuit for moral damages she filed against Sonia Abrão and, on November 29, had the amount of R$ 44,244.19 from her account blocked by the Court for the payment of what she owes at the expense of the presenter of RedeTV ! with lawyers. The action was taking place at the 37th Civil Court of the Central Court of the District of São Paulo and there is no further appeal.

The journalist and former presenter of SBT’s “Fofocalizador”, filed a lawsuit against Sonia in 2018 after feeling attacked by the comments made on the program “A Tarde é Sua”. At the time, ex-BBB Ana Paula competed in the reality show “A Fazenda 10”, on Record TV.

According to the process, to which Splash had access, Ana Paula reported that her image was defamed, also, for having received the nickname Anabelle – the name of the doll in the horror film franchise “Invocation of Evil” – and other adjectives by Sonia Abram. The ex-BBB asked for an indemnity of R$ 300 thousand, but lost the process.

In a decision in April of this year, Ana Paula was ordered to pay nearly R$33,000 for what is defined in law as the “principle of loss of suit”, in other words, for all the costs that Sonia Abrão had to bear in the process. In updated values, the debt is close to R$50 thousand.

Splash, lawyer Carlos Eduardo Farnesi Regina, who represents Sonia Abrão, stated that “the judiciary understood that it was not an offense, but that she [Ana Paula Renault] was a public person who was there [no reality show ‘A Fazenda’] to be criticized or praised”.

According to the process, Ana Paula was wanted to receive the subpoena, but was not located at the address she informed the court. “The executioner was summoned to the address she herself informed in the case records of the main action in her initial petition, with no notice of change, which is why she considers herself summoned”, says the document.

Ana Paula was contacted by the report, but has not taken a position so far. If so, the text will be updated.