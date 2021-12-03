ANAC approves payment of concession after losses at Guarulhos Airport

Image: Google Earth





The Board of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) approved on Tuesday (11/30) a request for economic and financial rebalancing presented by the Guarulhos International Airport Concessionaire to recover losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The amount related to the imbalance verified in the period for the airport corresponds to R$799.7 million, adjusted for inflation up to December 18th.

The request analyzed by the agency considered the economic and financial losses resulting from the drop in demand for air transport passengers, resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in international flights, which continued to impact Guarulhos Airport due to the closing of borders and barriers adopted.

The restoration of the economic and financial balance of the contract will only be carried out after the consent of the National Civil Aviation Secretariat, of the Ministry of Infrastructure (SAC/Minfra). The amounts due from the economic and financial rebalancing will be recomposed by deductions from the fixed contribution due by the concessionaire in 2021 and, if there is a remaining balance, by deductions from the variable contribution in 2022.

The rebalancing approved by ANAC observes strict compliance with the concession contract, ensuring the maintenance of investments and the continuity of the provision of services to society, in addition to showing potential investors in the 7th concession round that the Agency values ​​legal security and regulatory stability , as observed at each stage of the bidding process.

ANAC information



