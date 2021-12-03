Analysis: Atlético-MG is Brazilian champion to bury fast with tears and competence | athletic-mg

It had to be 50 years later. Half a century, that separate generations, a real abyss between decades, but the wait creates anxiety, holds back the scream, builds anguish for the final explosion. Atlético-MG is the Brazilian champion of 2021. Atlético achieves the most pursued goal since Dadá stopped airing in 1971. Since Jota Júnior (or was Vilibaldo Alves) wept live on Rádio Itatiaia in the middle of Maracanã.

By beating Bahia (3 to 2) this Thursday, Galo reached an unattainable level in the table of consecutive points. There it is: 81 points from 36 games. Best defense, not the best offense, but there is the competition’s top scorer, Hulk. And commanded by the most important technician in CAM’s existence, made for each other (and Cuca will complete Telê’s promise in 1971).

1 of 3 Atlético-MG celebrates winning the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF Atlético-MG celebrates winning the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

More than enshrined in Galo’s history, the shirt 7 became the face of a trophy, colored Mineirão with a new color, the superhero that hasn’t played for only two rounds so far. He scored the goals and brought tears to Reinaldo.

The greatest idol in the history of Atlético is the Brazilian champion, as Casagrande said. Not on the field, not scoring goals. It came too close in 1977 as the best player in Brazil. Another vice-championship in 1980, not counting the semifinals of 1983 and 1985.

Atletico’s title will be the tears of those who saw 1971 and thought they would die without being two-time champions. Whoever went to Maracanã de Caravana 50 years ago, and is no longer there to hug children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. From someone who had not yet arrived in the world to accompany Galo, beating São Paulo and Botafogo in the final quadrangular, but who was born with a gold star on his chest.

The title will be contacted by the “E o Galo? O Galo won!” meme. And there were 25 victories. From chasing the top score, refreshing the UFMG math department page and seeing the probability go up to 90%, 98%, 99.9%. And 100%.

César Luis Menotti, world champion coach with Argentina in 1978, once said: “When football is played in the right way, it tends to be something beautiful, like paint, music.” Seeing Atlético be Brazilian champions, with goals in well-crafted plays, a defined game proposal, and individual highlights, was a complete orchestra, an entire gallery.

2 of 3 Reinaldo gets emotional with the Atletico-MG fans party — Photo: Reproduction / Premiere Reinaldo gets emotional with the Atletico-MG fans party — Photo: Reproduction / Premiere