Analysts’ most recommended stocks to buy in December; Gerdau, Itaú and Vale lead the selection

After another month of high risk aversion, with a new variant of Covid-19 shaking global markets, and facing a constant rise in inflation, investors have opted to adopt positions in companies considered more defensive, exposed to the international environment and the commodities.

This is what the survey carried out by the InfoMoney with ten brokers. Despite the individual movements of the houses, there was no change in the compiled selection, with the maintenance of all names and the entry only of Rede D’Or (RDOR3), with four mentions.

The justification is that the hospital network should continue to show solid results in the coming quarters and maintain a strong merger and acquisition (M&A) movement.

In December, Vale (VALE3), which led the recommendations alongside Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4), won yet another company on its side: WEG (WEGE3). The three have five mentions each for this month.

O InfoMoney publishes the compilation of recommendations at the beginning of each month, selecting the five most cited names by the ten brokers consulted. The number of nominations can be higher if there is a tie, as in this month.

Check out the most suitable actions for December, the number of recommendations and the performance of each role in November, in the year and in 12 months:

Company ticker No. of recommendations Return in November Return in 2021 Return in 12 months Gerdau GGBR4 5 2.70% 18.61% 29.22% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 5 -2.76% -11.21% -1.41% Valley VALLEY3 5 -2.32% -5.91% 5.49% Arezzo ARZZ3 4 -9.12% -1.15% -2.95% Rede D’Or RDOR3 4 -14.97% – -25.09% WEG WEGE3 4 -12.89% -13.99% -11.41% Ibovespa – – -1.53% -14.37% -6.41%

*Indications compiled from the stock portfolios of Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora and XP Investimentos.

Source: Economatica

Commodities are featured

Bruno Madruga, head of variable income at Monte Bravo Investimentos, believes that investors should continue to monitor the commodities rally in December, amid the recovery in the price of iron ore, contributing to the appreciation of Vale’s shares, for example .

“The outlook for the commodities sector is very positive. China has stopped steel production for a while due to government regulatory concerns, and now it looks like it can come back. As a result, the price of ore tends to recover and steel companies should benefit”, he says.

Johanna Kyrklund, CIO and head of allocation at Schroders, manager with US$ 970 billion in assets under management, also said on Wednesday (1) that she has included positions in commodities in the portfolio, in order to protect investors from strong inflationary pressure. . She also highlighted a more cautious posture in the face of increasing uncertainties.

On the investors’ radar in December, Madruga draws attention to signs of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (the American central bank), with a change in the stance of the president of the monetary authority, recognizing the impact of inflation.

The market should also keep an eye on the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which takes place next week. The expectation, according to the most recent Focus report, by the Central Bank, is for an increase of 1.5 percentage point of the Selic, to 9.25% per year.

With five recommendations, Gerdau, who was already in the selection compiled in November, is among the preferred stocks of analysts to invest this month.

The paper was included in the portfolio of Ativa Investimentos, which justifies the entry in order to take advantage of the company’s resilience in the domestic market and its exposure to the North American market, where it currently operates with almost full capacity.

“Gerdau’s good third quarter was crowned with the announcement of the distribution of strong earnings. Furthermore, in terms of valuation, we see Gerdau trading with a premium lower than the historical average of the last two years against peers”, write the analysts.

According to XP Investimentos, which also has a purchase recommendation for Gerdau, the company should continue to benefit from the boom in the recovery of steel in the world.

The analysis team also draws attention to the diversification of the company’s operations, which means that a potential slowdown in the Brazilian economy has a more limited impact for Gerdau, when compared to other national steel companies, given that it has relevant exposure to the United States and to other Latin American countries.

“Despite recent record results, we expect the company to be able to capture the momentum of the industry around the world and thus maintain margins at healthy levels going forward,” analysts write.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Also with five mentions for this month, Itaú Unibanco is in the recommended selection of Ativa Investimentos.

The justification is that, despite the challenges that traditional banks will face in the coming years, with the modernization and increase in competitiveness in the national financial system, Itaú has good quality in its credit portfolio and a “proactive management to these challenges”, which it combines technology while preserving its differentials, such as customer relationships.

In a report, BTG Pactual says it liked the results for the third quarter of Itaú, with the main positive highlight falling on the stronger gross financial margin.

The analysis team assesses that the season of “decent” results combined with a more difficult scenario of high interest rates and inflation – an environment in which large banks tend to navigate well – is beneficial for Itaú.

In addition, discussions about regulatory asymmetry, which could harm fintechs and new entrants, improve the scenario for bank shares, assesses BTG Pactual.

The mining company Vale also received five recommendations this month, one of them from Órama.

According to analysts at the house, the resumption of global economies will result in a new supercycle commodities, especially in iron ore and in countries like China.

“We see on the horizon stimulus coming for infrastructure reform in developed economies, which will increase demand for ore in the future. This growth in demand has significantly impacted commodity prices and, consequently, has benefited mining companies in general”, writes Órama.

In addition, Vale’s robust semiannual dividend payment is a great attraction and a way of balancing its investment portfolio with a “very solid” company, according to analysts, in a report.

Ágora Investimentos, on the other hand, says it is optimistic about the sector’s shares and assesses that Vale currently reflects a very pessimistic price scenario. The team calculates that the miner’s shares reflect iron ore prices at around $60/tonne in perpetuity, starting in 2022 (vs. spot – spot – levels of around $110 a ton and estimated US $120 per ton in 2022).

“In the third quarter, the numbers came in line with what we expected due to the impacts of volatility on the price of ore. However, a new buyback program of around US$2.6 billion has been announced and reinforces our view that shareholder remuneration will remain healthy”, writes Ágora, in a report.

In the footwear segment, Arezzo is for the second consecutive month among the most recommended actions, with four mentions.

In the assessment of XP Investimentos, Arezzo is a high quality name, with solid prospects for organic growth and is well positioned to benefit from an economic recovery. The team also highlights that the company is more resilient than its peers, given that its target audience is the middle and upper income classes.

BTG Pactual also has a positive vision for the company, based on a resilient expansion of the domestic market (aided by e-commerce) and a potential resumption of consumption by the higher income classes.

Analysts also draw attention to new brands such as Vans and Reserva, as well as healthier results in the US operation, mainly based on wholesale and online retail channels.

Rede D’Or (RDOR3)

In December, Rede D’Or shares return to the selection recommended by market analysts. The role, which made up the selection from June to October, had been left out of the group in November.

In a report, the Guide Investimentos team draws attention to the accelerated pace of mergers and acquisitions (M&A, its acronym in English), with four purchases over the third quarter (Nossa Senhora das Neves and Clim, in Paraíba, Proncor, in Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Emília, in Bahia), and three others pending approval (Hospital Novo Atibaia and Hospital Santa Isabel, in São Paulo, and Hospital Aeroporto, in Bahia).

“We remain optimistic with Rede D’Or, which should continue to deliver solid results and demonstrate resilience due to its strength and the industry in which it operates,” write Guide’s analysts.

Genial Investimentos also highlights the company’s acquisitions, such as Hospital Arthur Ramos, a reference in Maceió, in July.

“Given the history of success in M&A, with the ability to quickly raise the acquired margins, and the recurring opening of beds, organically and inorganically, we reiterate our purchase recommendation”, write the analysts.

Figure repeated in the portfolio compiled by InfoMoney, WEG received four recommendations among the ten brokers consulted.

According to XP Investimentos, the positive vision for the company’s shares is supported by good and resilient prospects for the short and long term, supported by the company’s “highly innovative” profile and by the increase in share in the international market.

“As WEG continues to increase its exposure to foreign markets, with low market share and large addressable market, we can comfortably see the prospects for organic growth for the segments explored by the company. In addition, we believe that WEG’s innovative DNA should anticipate high-growth sectors”, write the analysts, in a report.

Like XP, Ágora Investimentos says it sees WEG well positioned for the long term, with a “competitive” portfolio of products for renewable energy, electric motors for trucks, energy storage and industry 4.0 solutions.

In addition, analysts assess that the company can benefit from the vehicle electrification process, as it provides power train and charging station solutions.

