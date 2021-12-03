Accreditation for hiring health professionals was opened by the Municipality of Anápolis. The call is now available.

Interested parties must register and deliver the documents on the 1st floor of the Municipal Health Department, in the Tributary Stationery building. The hours are from 09:00 to 17:00.

This Friday (03), the professionals who should go to the site are oral health assistants and maxillofacial surgeons.

The last day for the delivery of documents is Monday (06), when those interested in the position of clinical physician for Primary Care and Health and scheduler must take the documents.

The preliminary result of those qualified will be released on December 8th and the deadline for appeals is from 9th to 15th of this month. The final result and eventual call will be on December 17th.

The notice can be seen in the edition of the Official Gazette of the City of November 30th.