And the Super Cup? Find out who will be Atlético-MG’s opponents if they also win the Copa do Brasil title

By winning the title of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG — in addition to ending the 50-year period without a title — guaranteed a place in the Supercopa do Brasil. But the opponent’s participation in the tournament generates curiosity. After all, if the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions come together, what happens if Galo wins the other national tournament, in which he is a finalist?

Atlético-MG will face Athletico in the Brazil Cup decision on December 12th and 15th. If Rooster also gets the title, the regulation of the Supercopa do Brasil says, in article 2, sole paragraph, that, “if the same club wins a place by the 2 (two) criteria (Brazilian champion and Copa do Brasil), the club’s opponent in SUPERCOPA will be the Vice-Champion of the Brazilian Championship.”

If it is champion, the opponent will be Flamengo, which is already the second placed in the competition, having no way of being overtaken by Palmeiras.

If Athletico wins the Copa do Brasil, the regulation returns to normal and the people from Paraná will fight with Galo for the cup. The CBF has not yet defined the awards for the 2022 edition, as well as the date and place of the match. The news is that, if the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t worsen in the country, the match may have a full stadium.