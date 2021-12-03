And the Super Cup? Find out who will be Atlético-MG’s opponents if they also win the Copa do Brasil title

By winning the title of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético-MG — in addition to ending the 50-year period without a title — guaranteed a place in the Supercopa do Brasil. But the opponent’s participation in the tournament generates curiosity. After all, if the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions come together, what happens if Galo wins the other national tournament, in which he is a finalist?

Atlético-MG will face Athletico in the Brazil Cup decision on December 12th and 15th. If Rooster also gets the title, the regulation of the Supercopa do Brasil says, in article 2, sole paragraph, that, “if the same club wins a place by the 2 (two) criteria (Brazilian champion and Copa do Brasil), the club’s opponent in SUPERCOPA will be the Vice-Champion of the Brazilian Championship.”

— Photo: Reproduction

If it is champion, the opponent will be Flamengo, which is already the second placed in the competition, having no way of being overtaken by Palmeiras.

The GLOBE and the 'Extra' summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos
30th - BAHIA (1989) - Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahian club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia's official website
29th - GRÊMIO (1981) - The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo
28th - ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) - With a victory over Botafogo, Galo won the first edition of the national competition under the name Brazilian. Photo: Archive/O Globo
27th - SÃO PAULO (2007) - Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho
26th - FLAMENGO (1987) - Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo
25th - VASCO (2000) - Romário celebrates goal in a draw against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress
24th - CORINTHIANS (1998) - Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency
23rd - PALMEIRAS (1972) - Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo
22º - GUARANI (1978) - The ace Careca, featured by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo
21st - SÃO PAULO (1991) - Muller's tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo
20th - FLUMINENSE (2012) - Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera
19th - PALMEIRAS (1973) - Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo
18th - INTERNATIONAL (1975) - Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency
17th - CRUZEIRO (2013) - Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra
16th - FLAMENGO (1983) - Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Championship Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo
15th - SÃO PAULO (1986) - Careca tries to pass Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo
14th - FLUMINENSE (1984) - Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is hugged by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency
13th - CORINTHIANS (2015) - Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians
12th - SANTOS (2002) - The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary
11th - SÃO PAULO (2006) - Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters
10th - CORINTHIANS (1999) - Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance!
9th - FLAMENGO (1982) - Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo
8th - PALMEIRAS (1993) - Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo
7th - INTERNATIONAL (1976) - In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo
6th - VASCO (1997) - Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO
5th - PALMEIRAS (1994) - Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo
4th - INTERNATIONAL (1979) - Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional
3rd - FLAMENGO (1980) - Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo
2nd - CRUZEIRO (2003) - Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Championship of running points. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters
1st - FLAMINGO (2019) - Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
If Athletico wins the Copa do Brasil, the regulation returns to normal and the people from Paraná will fight with Galo for the cup. The CBF has not yet defined the awards for the 2022 edition, as well as the date and place of the match. The news is that, if the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t worsen in the country, the match may have a full stadium.

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v America Mineiro - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - November 7, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Guilherme Arana celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Washington Alves Photo: WASHINGTON ALVES / Reuters
