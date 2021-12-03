André Mendonça will have ‘fire test’ at the STF in judgment on the arrest of trans and transvestites – Politics

BRASILIA – The speech of André Mendonça signaling commitment to defending the rights conquered by the community LGBTQIA+, during the Saturday Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of Senate, must undergo a fire test within the first few months of work at the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The future minister, nominated for a vacancy in the Court by the president Jair Bolsonaro how someone “terribly evangelical”, will cast the tiebreaker in the judgment that analyzes whether inmates transsexuals and transvestites they have the right to choose to serve their sentence in men’s or women’s prisons.

The action filed by Brazilian Gay, Lesbian and Transgender Association he initially called for the obligation for transvestite and transsexual inmates to serve their sentences in women’s prisons, but the rapporteur, Luis Roberto Barroso, decided that it is up to the offender to choose the type of prison in which she wants to be incarcerated. The case was referred to the virtual plenary of the Supreme, where the judgment was suspended after a 5-5 tie. The President of the Court, Luiz Fux, awaited the appointment of the 11th minister to set the date for the resumption of voting, which should be included in the 2022 calendar. Mendonça’s inauguration is scheduled for the next 16th, but, on the following day, the STF goes into recess.

In the Senate hearing, when confronted by the senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) about his openness to progressive agendas in the field of customs, Mendonça, who is an evangelical pastor, guaranteed that he would put aside his ideology to, for example, vote in favor of gay marriage, recognized in 2011 by the STF, but that is rejected by most of the religious segment. “In life, the Bible. In the Supreme Court, the Constitution”, affirmed the future minister. The judgment of transsexual and transvestite detainees will, therefore, be an initial thermometer if the arguments for the softening of religious discourse due to political minorities will prevail.

“Although I am a genuinely evangelical, I understand that there is no space for public ideological manifestations during the sessions of the Federal Supreme Court”, he declared in the first speech on Saturday. “I am committed to the secular state. Considering the discussions that took place due to my religious condition, it is important to emphasize my defense of the secular state. The Presbyterian church, to which I belong, was born in the context of the Protestant reform, having as one of its marks precisely the defense of the separation of church and state.”

The religion of the newest minister gained the attention of Congress in the four months that the hearing was held at the CCJ, above all, because it carried with it the label of “terribly evangelical” placed by Bolsonaro. Mendonça attends the Esperança Presbyterian Church of Brasília, a trend without its own temple and “more progressive”, in which issues such as politics are avoided and the emancipation of women is encouraged. The denomination also expressed reservations about the government’s arms agenda, another issue to be analyzed by the Supreme Court.

Despite the current doctrine of the new minister, Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 2, that the highest Court of the Judiciary now has “20%” of what the government would like to be decided. The statement echoes what he had already said last month about minister Kassio Nunes Marques, his first nomination for the Supreme Court: “Today I have 10% of myself within the Supreme Court.”

“Two names were approved, two people who mark the renewal of the Supreme Court. All institutions must be renewed”, declared the president during the launching ceremony of the gas aid, at Palácio do Planalto. “I don’t control the votes in the Supreme Court, but there are two ministers who represent, in theory, 20% of what we would like to see decided and voted on.”

Time frame and other themes

The new minister will also have a decisive role in votes of interest to the government, such as the time frame for demarcating indigenous lands and the overturning of arms flexibility decrees. Mendonça will inherit the collection of 991 cases left by former minister Marco Aurélio Mello, who retired in July this year.

Congress is interested in the position that the magistrate will assume in the judgment of the so-called quadrilhão MDB and the remaining action on the conviction of former deputy André Moura (PSC-SE), which should also be ruled in 2022. The case of the former parliament is tied and it will be up to Mendonça to decide whether he will accumulate one more conviction. These processes should dictate the commitment of the new minister to positions signaled to the senators: not to criminalize politics and not be part of the wing considered to be the most punitive of the Court.

Wanted by the report, Mendonça did not comment.