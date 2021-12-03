Angel falters and almost confesses to second murder · TV News

Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) may not be Angel’s (Camila Queiroz)’s only victim in Secrets 2. In the continuation of Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, the model lets slip that she has more responsibility for Guilherme’s (Gabriel Leone) death than she thinks. . In conversation with Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), the protagonist tells that her marriage was going through a serious crisis before the tragedy that left her a widow.

The scene where Angel gets bloodied from the overturned car after an accident opened Secret Truths 2, but it is still unclear under what circumstances it all happened.

In the new batch of chapters, which entered the fourth (1) on Globoplay, the character of Camila Queiroz is led by Cristiano to confess to Alex’s murder.

Willing to extract the truth from the model, the investigator decides to trap her. Angel doesn’t suspect anything and plays the handsome game. In the conversation, she reveals that Guilherme tried to separate her from her son.

I have many reasons to smile. I was really scared for my son, but now he’s going to be fine. My son… Everything for me. My son is a piece of me. His father tried to take him away from me, but I was never going to let that happen.

The ex-policeman realizes that behind the death of Angel’s husband there may be a secret. “Guilherme died in the accident, wasn’t he?” the handsome man will insist.

“He died… But he doesn’t look at me like that. Mother to son thing. I’ve been through so much in this life. I had to defend myself, I still have to defend myself a lot. I’m not a criminal”, says the top model .

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters in all, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next and last premiere will take place on the 15th.

When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will end this month on Globo.

