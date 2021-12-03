Angela Merkel leaves power after 16 years and thanks her for trust







Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

During the farewell ceremony as chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel thanked this Thursday (2) for the confidence received over the last 16 years she was in power.

“Today I feel above all gratitude and humility for the position I have held for so long,” she said at the ongoing event at the Defense Ministry in Berlin.

In her speech, Merkel explained that she was “grateful for the trust received” as “trust is the most important capital of politics” and made a special request to everyone.

“I would like to encourage them to always look at the world through the eyes of others”, asked the chancellor, also recalling the “difficult conditions of the pandemic”.

The statements were given during the farewell carried out by the German armed forces, in which a band formed by the military plays three songs indicated by the authority.

Merkel, a fan of classical music, chose “Für mich soll’s rote Rosen regnen” (“It must rain red roses for me”) by singer Ildegard Knef; “Großer Gott, wir loben Dich” (“Great God, we praise you”), an 18th-century instrumental piece popular in Germany; and “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen”, by the band Nina Hagen & Automobil – considered a surprise.

















According to the German press, the chancellor also reminded everyone who is facing the fourth wave of the pandemic with “all their strength”, “who give everything to save and protect lives”, as “the doctors, the nurses in the hospitals, the vaccination teams, the helpers in the armed forces and humanitarian organizations”.

Furthermore, the policy called for the defense of democracy against hatred, violence and disinformation, because “whenever scientific knowledge is denied, conspiracy theories and unrest spread, contradictions must be heard.”

“Our democracy also lives on the fact that wherever hate and violence are seen as legitimate means of pursuing our own interests, our tolerance as democrats has to find its limit,” she said.

Finally, Merkel wished her replacement, the Social Democratic leader and current German Vice Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, “good luck.”