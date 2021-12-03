Angelica is judged by astrologer on HBO Max sign talk show · TV News

Angelica will make her first appearance outside Globo starting this month. Last Wednesday (1st), she posted a video on Instagram in which she appears with the astrologer Paula Pires in the recording of Jornada Astral, a new program on HBO Max. prediction of the future.

Paula judged the artist’s personality only by her astrological chart: Sun in Sagittarius and ascendant in Capricorn. According to the specialist, Angelica is very focused on her work, despite the concerns of Sagittarians.

”I always thought that this was because I started working very young, very young, and that I had become more committed to everything. But it wasn’t then. It was really in the stars”, the famous one was surprised.

About motherhood, Paula revealed that Angelica’s instinct would be the typical mother ”for no reason”, but the ex-Globo assured that it is not like that. ”I’m this lively Sagittarius mom who screams and dances with the kids. But also when I go in to scold, it’s time… Everything is Capricorn”, he pointed out.

The astrologer also commented on the presenter’s relationship with Luciano Huck: ”In love you know how to give freedom, but don’t step on your toes, because if you relax… You know how to impose limits like no one else”. For Angelica, the power of choice is always hers. ”When I decide something, it’s pretty easy. Here comes the determination, the Sagittarius arrow,” he had fun.

professional journey

Pires also explained the personal and professional moment that Angelica is in. The artist ended speculation about her possible return to Globo in June this year by signing with HBO Max.

”As you become more mature, you’ll want to do more super trips, let loose in the world, have less commitment. You’ll think ‘hey, I’ve worked so hard”’, predicted the astrologer.

”I like this rich thing about spirituality, knowing everything, living independently of religion. I think faith is very important. And that’s the fullness. More and more I’m like this, happy about it. I was really born to live what I’m living, and I want to honor that every day of my life”, thanked Angelica.

Check out the excerpt from the Astral Journey program: