Any vaccine against Covid-19 works as a booster dose, study says

Any one of the six vaccines against Covid-19 produces a strong immune system response and should safely work as a booster for those who initially received doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca, British researchers reported on Thursday (2).

They said the findings are especially important because studies show that the protection of two doses of these vaccines is diminishing. The new Ômicron variant may escape some of the effects of vaccines, the researchers reported in the medical journal Lancet.

And, the longer the interval between the initial vaccine and the booster dose, the stronger the immune response, according to the research.

“It’s really encouraging that a wide range of vaccines, using different technologies, show benefits like a third dose for AstraZeneca or Pfizer,” says Saul Faust of University Hospital Southampton, who led the study team.

“This gives confidence and flexibility in developing reinforcement programs here in the UK and globally, with other factors such as supply chain and logistics also at play,” he added.

The researchers randomly gave one of seven different boosters to more than 2,800 people, including vaccines made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Moderna, Curevac, Germany, and Valneva, France.

After four weeks, almost everyone had similar immune responses.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine did not provide a strong boost if given to people initially vaccinated with the same vaccine, the researchers found.

On the other hand, either vaccine reinforced well any previous vaccine schedule. The team will accompany the volunteers for at least one year.

And the Ômicron? Faust said he hoped the extra doses would work well against the Ômicron variant, but said the mutation has not been tested.

The researchers didn’t test people for infections in real life, but instead tested their blood for antibody responses – which studies have shown to be good indicators of protection against infections.

Faust said the findings came at an important time. “With a new variant, we need to try to give people booster shots,” he told reporters.

“We are at the very beginning of a winter period that will be very busy. It’s just about ensuring that people are as protected as possible.”