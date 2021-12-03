Apple sees iPhone 13 line sales fall, and chip shortages aren’t the only reason

Demand for the iPhone 13 line has slowed and Apple has asked its suppliers to scale back component production. According to people working in the company’s supply chain, this drop was 10 million units.
Bloomberg explains that the chip shortage is responsible for Apple’s current problems, but it’s no longer the Cupertino giant’s only “stomach.”
Initially, the company planned to deliver 90 million iPhones this year, but that target was reduced to 80 million with a commitment to offset the drop in 2022. Now, Apple itself has admitted to suppliers that the target of 90 million will not be reached. and so he reduced the official forecast to 80 million.
But what could have hindered Apple’s sales? Delay in delivery. Analysts in the United States say the wait of up to two weeks to get your hands on the iPhone 13 Pro has frustrated many. Therefore, many may have postponed the purchase or simply invested in an Android smartphone.
In addition, as in Brazil, the inflation is highest in the rest of the world and this ends up discouraging the purchase of any good that has high prices. Another factor hampering Apple is the recent surge in the Ômicron variant cases and the fear it brings to consumers.
Many users might also end up waiting for the iPhone 14, as the iPhone 13 lineup is just a small upgrade from the previous generation.
So far, the Apple did not comment on the matter. In any case, even with this adverse scenario, the market’s expectation is that the company will be able to meet its target and reach sales of US$ 117.9 billion.
This number should represent a growth of 6% over the previous year, but part of the revenue will be obtained through other services and this could be Apple’s salvation in 2021.
(Updated on December 2, 2021, at 4:04 pm)