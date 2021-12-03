Apple sees iPhone 13 line sales fall, and chip shortages aren’t the only reason

Demand for the iPhone 13 line has slowed and Apple has asked its suppliers to scale back component production. According to people working in the company’s supply chain, this drop was 10 million units.

Bloomberg explains that the chip shortage is responsible for Apple’s current problems, but it’s no longer the Cupertino giant’s only “stomach.”

Initially, the company planned to deliver 90 million iPhones this year, but that target was reduced to 80 million with a commitment to offset the drop in 2022. Now, Apple itself has admitted to suppliers that the target of 90 million will not be reached. and so he reduced the official forecast to 80 million.

But what could have hindered Apple’s sales? Delay in delivery. Analysts in the United States say the wait of up to two weeks to get your hands on the iPhone 13 Pro has frustrated many. Therefore, many may have postponed the purchase or simply invested in an Android smartphone.