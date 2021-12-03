Apple Unveils Best Apps & Games Of The Year Award Winners

After announcing the winners of the annual music award, Apple released, this Thursday (2), the list of the best games and apps of 2021 on the company’s platforms. With developers from around the world, the 2021 App Store Award awarded 15 apps that helped users with fun, connectivity and discoveries.

The winners didn’t necessarily release the apps this year, but they’ve stood out in recent months and had their merits finally recognized. As the operation on different Apple devices is quite different, each platform has its own category.

Plays Life World.Source: Apple

The genres of winners also vary widely. Toca Life World, for example, is a platform for creating stories and worlds, while DAZN is a streaming service for sports from around the world. LumaFusion, winner for tablets, is a compact, complete and intuitive video editor.

The winners

iPhone App of the Year: Toca Life World (Toca Boca.)

Toca Life World (Toca Boca.) iPad App of the Year : LumaFusion (LumaTouch)

: LumaFusion (LumaTouch) Mac App of the Year: Craft (Luki Labs Limited)

Craft (Luki Labs Limited) Apple TV App of the Year: DAZN (DAZN Group)

DAZN (DAZN Group) Apple Watch App of the Year: Apple WatchCarrot Weather (Grailr)

The games are also quite different from each other and range from phenomena from established developers, such as Riot Games, to independent phenomena, including major franchises such as Marvel.

MARVEL Future Revolution.Source: Apple

In this case, there is even a category for the Apple Arcade subscription service.

iPhone Game of the Year : League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

: League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games) iPad Game of the Year : MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble Corporation)

: MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble Corporation) Mac Game of the Year: Myst (Cyan)

Myst (Cyan) Apple TV Game of the Year: Space Marshals 3 (Pixelbite)

Space Marshals 3 (Pixelbite) Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Finally, Apple awarded some apps that fit into the category that won the “Trend of the Year: Connecting” category.

The apps mentioned in this segment were the game Among Us, social networking platform Bumble, arts and design editor Canva, black community restaurant finder EatOkra, and Peanut women’s chat service.

Peanut.Source: App Store

The complete list of winners and more details of the prize can be found on the prize page.