Archbishop of Paris resigns after being accused of having a relationship with a woman

Michel Aupetit’s resignation was sent to the pope in November, months after a scandal over sexual abuse by French clerics against minors

Olivier LPB / Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY-SA 4.0 Aupetit resigned after controversy involving an alleged relationship with a woman



O Vatican announced this Thursday, 2, that the Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Michel Aupetit, presented in November. The leader’s request for retirement came after he was accused by the local press of having a relationship with a woman, which was denied by the diocese of the capital, which admitted that the archbishop behaved in an “ambiguous” way with a woman in 2012, but he denied that it was a romantic or sexual relationship and assured that, at that time, the religious sought superiors to inform them about the situation. city ​​of Marseilles, to the post of apostolic administrator of Paris.

In a statement, Monsignor Aupetit declared himself “very disturbed” by the attacks he had suffered, but said that his “heart was at peace”. 70-year-old Monsignor Aupetit managed the crisis of the Notre-Dame de Paris fire in 2019 and is reputed to be very strict when it comes to family and bioethics. The archbishop’s resignation comes in a context of shock for French Catholics, after an independent commission calculated in October that priests and religious abused almost 216,000 minors in the country between 1950 and 2020. At the time, Francisco said the case should “shame” the church. “I would like to express my sadness and pain for the trauma the victims suffered. And also the shame, our shame, my shame for the long inaction of the Church to put the victims at the center of its concerns”, he said.

*With information from AFP