Are Anitta, Luísa Sonza and Pedro Sampaio living on a trisal?

the comedian Kaiane plaster, also known as Gkay, generated controversy when talking about a supposed meeting of Luisa Sonza, Anitta and Pedro Sampaio at his birthday party, “Farofa da Gkay”.

Preparing for the party, which will take place between December 5th and 7th at a resort located in Fortaleza, Ceará, the cat decided to open a question box on Instagram for fans to clear up their doubts.

During the relaxed chat, the influencer was asked about a possible meeting of the artists. According to her, the singers would make a “new surubão de Noronha”.

For those who don’t know, Anitta and Luísa have already revealed that they had an affair with Pedro Sampaio in the past. In a recent interview with PodCats, the mighty confessed when it all happened.

In a conversation with Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures, the funkeira said that the affair arose in mid-2019. “I was in a store buying a birthday present for Pedro Sampaio, a pair of sneakers and at the time Mariah entered”, said Anitta.

Still amidst the fun questions and answers, Gkay was asked which guest should cause a lot at her party. According to her, the actor João Guilherme should draw attention, since lately he has been talking about because of his relationships.

relationship with gringo waiter

Still about Anitta, the famous woman recently assured that she has a very busy affective life. While passing through the podcast PodCats, the carioca said that she had an affair with a waiter in the United States. She said it’s hard to relate to other famous people.

“You have to be a person with a cool vibe. Sometimes it’s a famous person who gets all wrong, especially outside, and that’s why I prefer to be with the waiter. I don’t put myself as ‘I’m an artist, you come to me’. That’s what the rancidity gives me. Out there, when someone much more famous does that, it gives me the rancidity,” she said. “When the person decided to come, I no longer want to. This superior spirit gives me agony. I don’t place myself on a higher level. As people, we are the same. I want the guy to treat me like a normal person, so I can’t be demanding he do extra things for me just because I’m famous, because I’m Anitta. If he wants to, I’ll go to his mother’s house and get in the old car. I don’t care,” he concluded.