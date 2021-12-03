Are you, Abel? Applauded at the party, coach reveals if he will remain at Palmeiras for 2022

Last Thursday night, Palmeiras held an event in celebration of winning the tri-championship of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021. Last Saturday, Verdão beat Flamengo by 2-1 and conquered the continent again.

Upon going on stage, Abel Ferreira was applauded by those present. After shouts of “stay”, Maurício Galiotte asked for an increase in the intonation and the fans, associates, counselors and directors continued asking for the coach to stay.

Without revealing much about the future, the Portuguese only said that he “has a contract” with Palmeiras. After Al Nassr’s proposal, Abel talked to his family and decided to deny the offer to stay in Brazil.

Abel Ferreira wants to decide the future with his family

During the season, Abel Ferreira spoke on several occasions that the Brazilian calendar is insane and brutal. Upon winning the trichampionship last Saturday, he revealed that he would talk to his family and that he wanted to reflect on the possibility of continuing at Palmeiras.

His wife and daughters still live in Portugal. Leila Pereira, who takes over the club on December 15, spoke with the coach about the possibility of bringing them to Brazil to follow the coach’s work more closely and to have a more complete and happier life.

The Portuguese’s contract only ends in December 2022.

