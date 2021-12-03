Are you with an error box? Know how to solve

​CAIXA Tem was created for 2020, with the objective of enabling the payment of Emergency Assistance, during social isolation, however, during the end of the benefit, the application underwent reformulation.

Currently, the Caixa Tem app promises to facilitate access for all Brazilians to banking services and transactions, such as payment of bank slips, transfers, pix, microcredit and credit card.

This is a free account to use daily. The CAIXA Tem application is lightweight and is compatible with virtually all cell phone networks and devices. The technology is also accessible for People with Disabilities (PwD).

Solution for error box Tem

Many users complain about errors in the application and one of the main reasons for problems in the Caixa Tem application is the instability of the system itself. These problems can be solved by cell phone without having to look for a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. See how to solve:

Device registration error

In general, in this situation, the following message appears: “It was not possible to register the device”. This can be due to a failure in the system itself.

If the problem is due to system instability, the client must access the app at a later time, so that the Caixa Tem system server is more stable.

Application with “Blank Screen”

When going through systemic updates, it is possible for the application to conflict with the device’s storage cache. To solve the situation, it is necessary to reinstall the application and clean the cell phone cache, following the steps below:

Click on “Settings”;

Choose the option “Operating System”;

Select “Clear cache.”

