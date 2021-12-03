Arezzo Group buys clothing brand Carol Bassi

The Arezzo&Co group, which owns brands such as Arezzo, Anacapri, Alexandre Birman and the representation of Vans in Brazil, makes its debut in the women’s clothing segment, with the acquisition of Carol Bassi. The brand, created in 2014 by businesswoman Anna Carolina Bassi, has as its flagship timeless and versatile pieces, always with a feminine and sophisticated design.

The Arezzo&Co group made an investment of R$ 180 million with the purchase of Carol Bassi. The contract stipulates that Anna Carolina Bassi will be in charge of the brand’s creative until 2025.

According to a statement released by the conglomerate, the purchase of Carol Bassi is part of the “expansion of business in the fashion and retail sector”. The idea is to increasingly diversify the products and the number of brands in the portfolio.

The plans for the future of label are wide. Among them are the strengthening of the digital market, the opening of its own stores throughout Brazil and the development of exclusive lines of shoes and accessories, which are great. expertise of Arezzo.

For the Arezzo&Co Group, the acquisition of Carol Bassi also means bringing a premium audience to the portfolio, as the brand is focused on the A and B classes

The Arezzo&Co Group intends to invest in Carol Bassi’s digital strategy and in the expansion of physical points of sale

In addition to having a loyal audience, Carol Bassi has already been part of lineup São Paulo Fashion Week official

At the 51st edition of São Paulo Fashion Week, Carol Bassi presented the Rio collection, in partnership with the stylist Marco Gurgel
Currently, the label Carol Bassi has two own stores: one in Rio de Janeiro and another in São Paulo, at Shopping Cidade Jardim, with almost a thousand square meters. Although they are available in e-commerce, the pieces can be purchased on the mall’s website and at various multibrand stores.

Anna Carolina Bassi, creator of the label, has a degree in fine arts. The entrepreneurial streak runs in the family: his parents are founders of Guaraná Brasil. The brand is successful with its consumers for women’s fashion. The catalog features items such as midi dresses and jeans, as well as t-shirts and shirts.

Arezzo&Co expansion

The group is on its way to becoming a large Brazilian fashion conglomerate. In October, Arezzo&Co joined Grupo Reserva to form a holding – which, at the time, had 13 brands in the portfolio. Entry into the clothing market began in June, when they announced the purchase of the company from streetwear Baw Clothing.

“With Carol Bassi, Arezzo&Co enters an excellent company in the women’s clothing segment, strengthening its presence in the Brazilian premium fashion market,” explained Rafael Sanchete da Silva, Corporate Vice President, in a press release.

Carol Bassi parts can be purchased at various multi-brands in Brazil or in the e-commerce Shopping Cidade Jardim. In Brasília, the brand is for sale at Wish, located in Lago Sul (QI 5, Bloco C, Shopping Gilberto Salomão). In São Paulo, customers find the label at Shopping Cidade Jardim. In Rio de Janeiro, the brand is present at Avenida das Américas, 3900, in Barra da Tijuca.

