Assaí opens store number 200 and expects to reach 300 in 2023 – Economy

O assai reaches 200 stores this week with the opening of a unit in Curitiba on Friday, 3. The company’s goal is to reach 300 establishments in 2023. By the end of 2021, Assaí should invest more than R$ 2 billion and add more than 400 thousand square meters of built area to the company, with 28 new stores.

Also in December, the company’s first store will be opened in the Acre. With it, the company will be present in 24 states of the country. For the next few years, the expansion process of Assaí will include the conversion of 71 commercial points of Extra Hiper stores acquired this year. According to the company, the movement will create up to 20 thousand new jobs across the country, double the current number generated by the same stores.

In 2022, 40 of the points that belonged to Extra Hiper will be converted. In addition, 16 to 18 new organic stores are expected to open. For 2023, then, the goal is to hit the 300 stores mark and, by 2024, reach the target of BRL 100 billion in sales (in 2020, it was BRL 39 billion).

The company’s expansion plan was driven by points purchased from Extra Hiper, which caused insecurity in the market at the time of the announcement and was extended by the repercussions of the company’s latest balance sheet. Among the institutions that saw problems related to the governance of this transaction, as well as the company’s indebtedness, are Bank of America and Citi. Still, banks such as JP Morgan and Bradesco BBI rated the transaction and the company’s expansion plan as positive. In November, Assaí fell about 17.5% at B3.