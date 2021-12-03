At a charity auction, Anitta collects R$ 626 thousand for ‘Carnival experience’

Anitta and Sean Penn at benefit (Photo: Getty Images)

How much would you shell out for enjoy carnival with Anitta? Known for giving the best parties in her house and living the nights intensely, the singer participated in a benefit event in Miami (USA), in the early hours of this Wednesday (02), and auctioned a ‘Carnival experience’ in Brazil. Have you ever thought about having a hostess like that?

The highest bid was US$10,000, equivalent to approximately R$626,000. However, due to the advancement of omicron, new variant of the coronavirus, it is not clear whether the biggest party in the country will be held next year. It was also not disclosed whether the buyer or buyer has any kind of term to redeem the benefit.

Anitta poses next to Sean Penn (Photo: Getty Images)

In fact, the auction was aimed at raising funds for families affected by the pandemic in South America and was another initiative promoted by CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), a non-profit organization founded by the actor Sean Penn, in 2010, to help victims of an earthquake in Haiti.

Living between Brazil and the United States for some time, as she is investing in her international career, Anitta has already commented in some interviews that she made many friends abroad and that there is at least a line of 50 interested in getting to know our country and falling into the fun. “I’m thinking about closing a partnership with a travel agency,” she joked during a participation in the podcast Podcats, presented by Camila Loures and Virgínia Fonseca.