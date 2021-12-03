At a Palmeiras party, Leila says she will keep Abel, and the Portuguese coach replies: ‘I have a contract’

Leila Pereira, the new president of Palmeiras, and Abel Ferreira speak during the club’s celebration party for the Libertadores title

Abel Ferreira stays at the palm trees in 2022? If it depends on the phrases said by the coach and president Leila Pereira this Thursday (2), the fans have reasons to be optimistic.

During the commemoration party in São Paulo for the title of Libertadores Conmebol, won last Saturday (27), Leila and Abel addressed those present and adopted the same line of speech.

“I’m your spokesperson from the 15th. I represent our millions of fans. And what do our fans want? Achievements! Our fans want you, see? [apontando para Abel Ferreira]. If it’s up to the president… Oh, he’ll stay,” guaranteed the businesswoman, who officially assumes command of Palmeiras on the 15th, when Mauricio Galiotte’s term ends.

Summoned to the stage, Abel Ferreira heard the cry of “stay” from those present at the event and was short in response.



“I have a contract,” said the Portuguese coach, whose relationship with Palmeiras lasts until December 2022.

Abel Ferreira’s situation, however, is undefined, as the coach demonstrated publicly and in private conversations with managers that he is “on the edge” of his mind. The expression was even used in the interview after winning Libertadores.

One of the reasons for Abel’s fatigue is the heavy Brazilian and South American calendar. The Portuguese started work in November 2020, already in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and saw Palmeiras play until the end in practically all competitions.

Besides, Abel misses his family and has offers from abroad. Recently, he turned down an offer by Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, an indication that it will not be any proposal that will take him out of Brazil. In addition, his family has been looking for an apartment in São Paulo.