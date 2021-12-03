At home, Zopone/Unimed defeats Pinheiros on his return to NBB14

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Larry Taylor leads Bauru Basket on the court, marked by Deryk, from Pinheiros

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket defeated Pinheiros, this Thursday (2), by 73-68, in a game held at the Ginásio Cláudio Amantini (Pressure Cooker), in the city of Bauru, valid for the turn of the initial phase of the 2021 edition /22 of the Novo Basketball Brazil (NBB14).

The match started balanced, with the representative of the capital getting to be in front, but soon the Dragon got it right and managed to turn it around to close the first quarter well. In the second, at a slower pace, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket went ahead, slightly increasing the difference – 23 to 17 (first quarter) and 15 to 09 (second quarter).

On the way back from the break, Pinheiros tried to recover and stayed in front, reducing the advantage a little. In the final ten minutes, however, the home team rebalanced its actions and secured the important positive result – 14 to 20 (third quarter) and 21 to 22 (quarter final).

“It was a great game, as our team made an excellent preparation in the ten days without games. It was possible to work a lot on the physical and technical parts. Total merit from the team and the coaching staff, as it was a great game and defensively and we showed that we are among the best defenses in the championship and, for this reason, we achieved another positive result, placing Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket among the first placed. Going forward, it’s about working more and preparing better to have better results and always deliver the best on the court”, commented forward Felipe Vezaro for the Dragon’s press office.

They played for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (01 recovered ball), 04. Larry Taylor (10 points, 06 rebounds, 03 assists and 02 recovered balls), 07. João Guizard, 09. Felipe Vezaro ( 18 points and 02 assists), 12. Lukas Santos, 17. Danilo Penteado (03 points, 04 rebounds and 01 assist), 20. Igor Araújo (01 rebound, 01 assist and 01 recovered ball), 25. Gabriel Jaú (20 points , 08 rebounds, 03 assists, 02 recovered balls and 02 blocks), 28. Enzo Ruiz (05 points, 02 rebounds and 01 assist), 30. Rafael Hettsheimeir (09 points, 07 rebounds, 03 assists and 01 recovered ball) and 33 Silvio Nicoliello Neto

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager)

With this result, Dragão counts six victories and two defeats, appearing in fourth place in the general classification.

In the next round of NBB14, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket will host União Corinthians-RS, on Tuesday (7), at 19:30, playing again in their domains.