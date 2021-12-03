‘At some point I’ll sue’, says Lula about his executioners at Lava Jato | Policy

PrintScreen/ Youtube Podpah Lula on Podpah

With his processes annulled and former judge Sergio Moro declared a suspect, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is seeking more legal victories against his executioners in Operation Lava Jato. He was even convicted in the Guarujá and Atibaia farm cases, but for now he is free.



“At some point I’m going to sue because even if it’s a great-great-great-grandson, quinquaran, six-year-old, one day you’ll be sued for this mess they did to me,” he declared in an interview with podcast Podpah, broadcast live on Youtube, this Thursday night Monday (2).



Lula did not name by name who he is thinking of suing, but throughout the conversation, the PT member mentioned Moro. He called the former judge a liar when he spoke because he turned himself in to the Federal Police (PF) and did not flee the country.



“I could have left Brazil, I could have gone to another country, I could have gone to an Embassy. I made the decision that I had to go to Curitiba, I had to go to the Federal Police, I needed to prove that Moro was a liar, that the Curitiba task force was a gang… If I ran away, a photograph of me would appear – the fugitive – and I’m no longer old enough for that”, justified the 76-year-old politician.



Lula was arrested on April 7, 2018 and spent 580 days at the PF Superintendence, in the capital of Paraná. Now released and eligible again, he can face Sergio Moro at the polls. Neither of the two declared themselves a candidate for the Palácio do Planalto, but they are appointed as such.



Lula leads the polls of intention to vote for the Presidency of the Republic and Moro emerged as a third name after joining Podemos. In addition to them, the main pre-candidate is President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).