Athletico has a change in the team to face Cuiabá; Renato Kayzer is not related | athletico-pr

Midfielder Christian, suspended, is left out of the team. In his vacancy, attacking midfielder David Terans returns to the starting lineup after being spared in the first half against Corinthians.

There was an expectation that Renato Kayzer could be available, but he was not related to the confrontation. The center forward progressed in his recovery from an ankle injury, and the coaching staff decided not to push.

In attack, Pedro Rocha remains among the holders and will play as “false 9”. The other possibility was Bissoli, who is on the reserve bank.

The likely team has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; David Terans, Nikão and Pedro Rocha

Friday’s confrontation is direct in the fight against relegation. Hurricane is placed 16th, with 42 points, while Dourado has 43 points, in 15th position. Bahia opens the Z-4 ​​with 40 points, but can put Hurricane in the sticking zone if they beat the leader Atlético-MG this Tuesday.

1) Abner

2) Benedict

3) David Terans

4) Erick

5) Fernando Cannes

6) Guilherme Bissoli

7) Jader

8) Jaderson

9) José Ivaldo

10) Juninho

11) Khellven

12) Leo Cittadini

13) Lucas Fasson

14) Marinho

15) Márcio Azevedo

16) Nico Hernández

17) Nikão

18) Pedrinho

19) Pedro Henrique

20) Pedro Rocha

21) Romulus

22) Saints

23) Thiago Heleno

24) Vinicius Mingotti

