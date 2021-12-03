Athletico x Cuiabá: see squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

In direct confrontation, Athletico and Cuiabá duel this Friday, at 7pm, at Arena da Baixada, in a late game of the 35th round of the Brasileirão. Hurricane occupies the 16th place, with 42 points. The Golden is just above, in 15th, with 43 points. ge follows everything in Real Time, with videos of the main bids.

O athletic it got complicated in Serie A and is two points above Bahia, which opens the Z-4. After the South American title, the red-black team is now trying to escape relegation before the finals of the Copa do Brasil. Hurricane hasn’t won in four games at the Brasileirão, with one draw and three defeats – the last to Corinthians, away from home. The athletic team has not won since November 10, against Ceará.

O Cuiabá arrives in need of rehabilitation after a bitter defeat for the boys of Palmeiras inside the Arena Pantanal. Dourado is still counting to escape relegation and is missing at least one victory. Away from home, the last victory was against Juventude, on September 11th.

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

The athletic trainer does not have midfielder Christian, suspended. Thus, David Terans returns to the team after being spared in the first half against Corinthians. The rest of the team is the same.

Athletico’s likely lineup has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Nikão, David Terans and Pedro Rocha

Embezzlement: half Christian (suspended); forward Carlos Eduardo (muscle injury), center forward Renato Kayzer (ankle injury), defender Lucas Halter (injury to his left foot) and forward Matheus Babi (injury to his knee). The last two – Halter and Babi – only return in 2022.

Hanging: Santos, Nicolas, Marcinho, Carlos Eduardo, David Terans and Bissoli

Cuiabá – Technician: Jorginho

The Dourado commander will not have defender Alan Empereur, who is suspended for the third yellow card. The defensive midfielder Auremir still deals with a sprain in his left knee, is also embezzled and should not play for the team anymore in this Brasileirão.

The likely lineup has Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Clayson, Max and Jenison.

Embezzlement: Auremir (knee injury); Alan Empereur (suspended).

Hanging: João Lucas, Yuri Lima and Uendel.

